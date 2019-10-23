TEKAMAH — Fremont Bergan improved to 25-11 on Tuesday night by defeating Tekamah-Herman 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 in prep volleyball.
“Our Lady Knights keep coming together as a team,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “I just love to watch how they love each other and they care for each other. I think at the end of the day, that is a really important thing, especially when you go into postseason play.”
Wewel said the Lady Knights’ group of 12th-graders have done a good job of setting a positive example for the squad.
“I take my hat off to the seniors who have led this team through the whole year and displayed great loyalty and dedication to our program,” she said.
Senior Allie DeGroff led the way with 13 kills and two aces. Hannah Frost added 11 kills and an ace.
Lauren Baker finished with six kills and a block. Emma Walz contributed two kills and three blocks. Kennedy Bacon recorded a pair of blocks and had five digs.
Kaia McIntyre had 30 set assists, 10 digs and delivered three ace serves. Rebecca Baker added seven digs.
The loss drops Tekamah-Herman to 2-26 on the season. The Tigers play Thursday at Howells-Dodge before competing in the C2-2 subdistrict tournament on Monday at West Point-Beemer High School.
Other teams scheduled to competed on the Cadets’ home floor include: Cedar Bluffs, Oakland-Craig, Mead and Yutan.
Bergan will begin D1-1 subdistrict tournament play next week at Oakland-Craig High School.
“As we move on into subdistricts, I feel like we have a great shot of making it through postseason first-round tournament play,” the coach said. “We like to take each contest one at a time. This week, we will continue to fine-tune our skills.”
Other teams in the D1-1 field include: Omaha Christian Academy, Omaha Nation, Pender and Walthill.