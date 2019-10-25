Tekamah-Herman didn’t have an answer for Fremont Bergan’s potent offensive attack on Friday night.
The Knights scored 10 touchdowns in the final game of the high school football regular season to record a 64-20 win over the Tigers at Heedum Field in Fremont.
The decisive win snapped a two-game losing skid for Bergan, which improved to 7-2 on the season. The Knights will now wait to find out who they will face in the Class C2 state playoffs. The playoff brackets will be released on Saturday.
“We wanted to end the regular season on a high note after the last two weeks,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “I thought we did that tonight.”
The Tigers’ first drive was stopped inside the red zone when Bergan’s Dylan Marchand intercepted a pass at the 16-yard line and returned it to near midfield.
The Knights capitalized on the turnover when Jake Ridder completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Gilfry.
An unsuccessful onside kick attempt then gave Tekamah-Herman a short field. An 18-yard scoring run by Luke Wakehouse capped off the eight-play drive for the Tigers. The PAT failed and the score was tied at 6-6 with 1:16 to play in the first quarter.
Bergan flexed its offensive muscle in the second quarter, scoring 39 points.
Ethan Villwok was a big part of the Knights’ success on the ground. The senior running back scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, the first of which was on a 2-yard run which gave Bergan the lead for good at 14-6.
Bergan needed just three plays to score on each of its next three possessions.
After Ridder racked up 36 yards on two carries, the senior quarterback threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Kaeden Thomsen.
The Knights got the ball right back when Tekamah-Herman fumbled on their first play of the drive. Three straight carries by Villwok moved the ball 35 yards, the last four of which were good for a Bergan touchdown and a 26-6 lead.
Bergan’s offense returned to the field after the Tigers mishandled the kickoff. Three plays later, Villwok rushed for another touchdown as the Knights’ lead quickly increased to 32-6.
You have free articles remaining.
Ridder later added a 12-yard touchdown run before Bergan’s defense forced another Tiger turnover.
Marchand picked off his second pass of the night and sprinted 74 yards for a touchdown. Thomsen’s conversion kick was good to give the Knights a 45-6 halftime lead.
“We made some adjustments on our alignment based on what they were doing on offense and I think that helped us out a little bit,” Moore said. “We got some turnovers and fielded an onside kick and got the ball back. Our offense was clicking tonight that’s for sure. Ethan Villwok was running hard and (Ridder) was making some good reads. In that second quarter we just kind of woke up and we looked pretty good.”
The halftime intermission didn’t slow down Bergan’s offense.
With a running clock in the second half due to the 35-point rule, it took just three plays for the Knights to score on their opening possession of the half. Villwok scored his fourth touchdown on a 29-yard run.
A 40-yard TD run by Koa McIntyre gave Bergan a 57-6 lead at the 4:31 mark of the third quarter.
Wakehouse’s 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter broke the scoring drought for Tekamah-Herman, which ended its season at 3-6.
Bergan soon responded with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Weitzel to Gavin Logemann. Clay Beaumont’s 5-yard touchdown run as time expired accounted for the Tigers’ final points of the game.
“Tekamah-Herman was a much-improved team this year,” Moore said. “They’ve got a big fullback and their offensive scheme can give a defense troubles. We struggled that first quarter, but we made the adjustments and now we’ve just got to move forward and keep getting better for next week.”
Bergan honored its 10 seniors prior to Friday night’s game.
“A lot of the seniors have been playing for three-plus years, some of them may have contributed as freshmen,” Moore said. “They’ve battled all throughout their careers and are great leaders. Not necessarily vocal leaders, but they’ve led by example on the practice field and during games. They’ve really carried us this year.
“We’re looking forward to having a deep run in the playoffs. We’re not done yet.”