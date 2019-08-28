It is almost “go time” for the Fremont Bergan cross country teams.
The Knights will open their season at 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the East Butler Invitational at Timber Point Recreation Area.
“This will be a good early-season test,” Fremont Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. “It is a fun course with some interesting features like running through a big mud puddle. We will see teams that we will compete with throughout the season. It is nice to get everyone in a race. You can’t really simulate race day in practice.”
Dre Vance, who earned a 14th-place medal at the Class D meet last fall, graduated in May, but Morse has 10 boys on the roster. The girls have three at the high-school level, including returning state qualifier Jadin Ostrand.
Morse said the Knights have looked “OK” during the preseason.
“We have a lot of kids out which is good, but it has also been a challenge,” he said. “The offseason work is always interesting as so many kids are involved in other activities. But I think our top group put in some work over the summer to make themselves better and it has showed in our early-season practices.”
Ostrand, a junior, benefited from competing at state last October.
“She has looked more confident so far this season,” Morse said. “I think she has her mind set on getting back to Kearney and I hope her experience last season will help her reach that goal this year. She hasn’t realized just how good she can be yet. Hopefully that will come soon.”
Ostrand will be joined by junior Emma Larson and sophomore Lauren Carlson. Larson finished 16th at the district meet in 2018.
“She ran well and I hope that trend will continue this season,” Morse said.
Dre Vance was not only the top finisher consistently for the Knights, he also was a leader by example, the coach said.
“We are still searching for someone to raise up and take that leader role this season,” Morse said. “We continue to try and put different athletes in situations to help them become better leaders.”
Sam Sleister, a sophomore, has held his teammates accountable for their practice work.
“Right now, Sam would probably be the leader, but as the year goes on I look for more guys to take on that responsibility,” Morse said.
Senior Tyten Vance, juniors Brenton Pitt and Jobe Sullivan, sophomores Spencer Hamilton, Nathan Fuchs and Ben Simonson, and freshmen Adam Wiese, Keegan Sullivan and Max Nosal are also on the roster.
Nosal looks to have a bright future in the sport.
“Max is the athlete that our team and others are looking at to have great success this season,” Morse said. “He might have only lost three or maybe four races in middle school so we shall see how he adjusts to the longer race.”
Sleister, in his first season of cross country, has also looked good.
“Sam hasn’t ran cross country before so he is figuring out how it all works and I think by the end of the season he will be solid for us,” Morse said. “Both Max and Sam are competitors which is what we need. We need people willing to go out and compete.”
Morse believes the Bergan squads have a competitive schedule that includes their home invite at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Camp Calvin Crest.
“We do face good competition this season which will help us become better,” he said. “The toughest meet of our season is always our (Centennial) conference meet right before districts which is a nice tune-up. Unlike other sports, we don’t know what our district looks like yet. Class D districts don’t come out for a couple of weeks so hopefully we get a good draw. There are a lot of good teams in our area who are in our class so we need to be clicking on all cylinders by the end of the year.”