Bergan's Caden Arps will wrestle for his second state title

Caden Arps will wrestle for a goal medal for the second straight year after winning his semifinal match at the NSAA Individual State Wrestling Championships Friday night at CHI Health Center.
Bergan seniors Peyton Cone, Eli Simonson and Dylan Marchand are still in the battle for third place.
Arps defeated Hunter Vandenberg of David City Aquinas 4-1 to reach the finals for the second consecutive year.
The 120-pounder controlled the match earning an early takedown and then getting a reversal. Vandenberg’s only point was a penalty point awarded after Arps was called for stalling.
Peyton Cone lost by major decision 11-3 to Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger in the semifinals. The 220-pound senior will battle Nathan Coley of Mitchell in Saturday morning’s consolation finals match. The meeting is a rematch of the first round which Cone won by fall in 1:29.
Simonson lost his heavyweight semifinal match to Jake Ingwersen of David City 2-1. Ingwersen was awarded a penalty point and added an escape to get the win. The senior will take on Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation finals.
Marchand pinned Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Claytonia in 2:24 at 160 pounds to advance to the consolation finals on Saturday morning where he will take on Jaxson Jones of Twin River for the right to go to the third-place match. Marchand opened the day by pinning Ashton Schafer in 4:02 in the second round of consolation.
Three Bergan wrestlers lost Friday’s consolation second-round match and were knocked out of the tournament. Cal Janke (132 pounds) lost in a tiebreaker to Tobin Olson of Valentine, Koa McIntyre (170) suffered a 7-4 loss to Eric Hoesing of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Ethan Villwok (182) was unable to compete due to an injury sustained in Thursday’s quarterfinal match.
For Logan View, Jacob McGee (106), Dru Mueller (120), and Logan Booth (195) are all guaranteed a medal.
In his consolation second-round match, McGee won by pin in 1:58. He then advanced to the consolation final by pinning Ashton Johnson of Twin River in 3:58. The freshman will take on Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand Saturday morning.
Mueller won his second-round consolation match by major decision 15-6 over Dylan Ancheta of Wood River. He then defeated top overall seed Trey Gary of Broken Bow by major decision 10-0 to reach the consolation finals. The junior will face Carter King of Battle Creek Saturday morning.
Booth hit a late takedown in the third period to defeat Tucker Alexander of Twin River 3-2 in the heartbreak round. The sophomore will battle Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast in Saturday morning’s consolation finals for the right to wrestle for third. Booth defeated Taylor Weber of BC/NG 9-4 in the consolation second round earlier in the day
Hunter McNulty (138) lost 7-4 to Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia in the heartbreak round. The junior won by major decision 12-4 over Samuel Grape of Boone Central/Newman Grove in his second-round consolation match earlier in the day.
Andrew Cone pinned Brandon Knoles of Perkins County in 4:05 in the consolation second round and then lost 2-0 to top-seeded Jarin Potts of Amherst in the heartbreak round.
Logan View heavyweight Alex Miller lost his consolation second-round match 6-3 in a first tiebreaker to Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia.
You have free articles remaining.
Winning their early first-round consolation matches Friday morning but dropping their second-round consolation matches for the Raiders were Martin Valencia (126), who won 6-4 before losing 7-0 and Roberto Valdivia (152), won 9-2 and then lost 3-1.
Ryder Keenan (113) and Ty Miller (160) both lost their consolation first-round matches. Keenan lost by decision 7-0 and Miller lost 8-4.
Ethan Mullaly of North Bend Central is guaranteed a medal after defeating Nolan Eller of Aquinas 5-2 in the heartbreak round.
Earlier in the day, Mullaly pinned Tad Moldenhauer of Wilber-Clatonia in 2:10 in his consolation second-round match. The junior will battle Garret Kluthe of Ord Saturday morning in the consolation finals.
The Tigers’ 170-pounder, Ian Virka, lost by pin in his consolation second-round match.
Oakland-Craig’s Tom Maline lost his semifinal match 12-6 to Burton Brandt of Syracuse. The senior will battle Dylan Zoucha of Malcolm in the consolation finals for the right to wrestle for third.
Trenton Arlt (106) and Jarron Metzler (182) both lost their consolation second-round match for the Knights. Arlt lost 89-6 in sudden victory to Riley Waddington of Wood River and Metzler lost by fall to Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull.
Neumann’s Aaron Ohnoutka (106) will wrestle for a gold medal.
The 106-pounder reached the finals with a 2-0 win over Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand. The freshman, who was seeded third, will battle Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in Saturday’s finals.
Junior Seth Fairbanks (138) lost 11-3 to Christoper Nickolite of Aquinas in the semifinals and will battle Homolka in the consolation finals.
Samuel Vrana won his first- and second-round consolation matches earlier in the day at 160 pounds but lost in the heartbreak round to Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central.
Jon Matulka (220) lost by fall in his consolation second-round match.
Cade Lierman (113), Adam Ohnoutka (126) all lost in the first round of consolations.
Quran Cook of Yutan lost by fall in the heartbreak round of the 195-pound bracket.
Cook won his first- and second-round consolation matches, his first by pin and the second by medical forfeit.
Trev Arlt (120) and Sean Henkel (132) both lost their first-round consolation matches for the Chieftains.