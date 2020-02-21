Bergan's Caden Arps will wrestle for his second state title

Caden Arps will wrestle for a goal medal for the second straight year after winning his semifinal match at the NSAA Individual State Wrestling Championships Friday night at CHI Health Center.

Bergan seniors Peyton Cone, Eli Simonson and Dylan Marchand are still in the battle for third place.

Arps defeated Hunter Vandenberg of David City Aquinas 4-1 to reach the finals for the second consecutive year.

The 120-pounder controlled the match earning an early takedown and then getting a reversal. Vandenberg’s only point was a penalty point awarded after Arps was called for stalling.

Peyton Cone lost by major decision 11-3 to Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger in the semifinals. The 220-pound senior will battle Nathan Coley of Mitchell in Saturday morning’s consolation finals match. The meeting is a rematch of the first round which Cone won by fall in 1:29.

Simonson lost his heavyweight semifinal match to Jake Ingwersen of David City 2-1. Ingwersen was awarded a penalty point and added an escape to get the win. The senior will take on Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation finals.