NEBRASKA CITY — The Fremont Bergan girls basketball team didn’t let a low-scoring second quarter deter it from picking up a win on Friday night.
After being held to just one basket in the second quarter, and being outscored 12-3, Bergan regrouped at halftime and came away with a 35-24 win over Lourdes Central Catholic in Nebraska City.
Lourdes CC entered the game with a 5-0 record and had been averaging 46.6 points per contest. Prior to Friday’s loss to Bergan, Lourdes’ lowest point total so far this season was 34.
“Defensively, we’re pretty darn tough to score on,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said following the win. “If we keep on playing that way on the defensive side, I like our chances moving forward in every game that we play.”
Bergan (5-1) led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter as Adisyn Mendlik made a 3-pointer and Allie DeGroff and Lauren Baker each added buckets.
Lourdes CC found its offensive rhythm in the second quarter, scoring the first 10 points of the period.
Five points by Ivye Meyer, followed by a free throw by Libby Baumert, gave Lourdes CC a 14-7 lead. A 3-pointer by Mendlik with just over 2 minutes to play before halftime ended the scoring run by Lourdes CC, which went on to lead 16-10 at intermission.
Bergan turned the tables on Lourdes CC in the third quarter.
Lourdes CC was held without a field goal, scoring its lone point on a free throw early in the period. Trailing 17-12, Bergan then put together a 15-0 scoring surge.
You have free articles remaining.
Seven straight points by Baker, capped by a 3-point basket, gave Bergan a 19-17 lead. Lily Bojanski and Mendlik then each hit 3-pointers to put Bergan up 25-17 heading into the final quarter.
“We didn’t really change anything that we were trying to do on either the offensive or defensive side,” Pribnow said of the third-quarter turnaround. “I thought we had a lot better movement offensively and we hit a couple shots and it just bled into the defensive side as well. We rebounded well and didn’t give a lot of second opportunities.”
Bergan’s lead never got lower than eight points in the fourth quarter as Kaia McIntyre scored all six of her points and DeGroff and Baker each had two. Libby Baumert scored all seven of Lourdes CC’s points down the stretch.
Pribnow credited Bergan’s players for executing its full-court press the entire second half to slow down Lourdes CC.
“We didn’t create a ton of turnovers that were live balls by any means where we got easy baskets out of it, but we slowed them down, we made their guards handle it and kept it away from the tall girls that obviously they want to run a lot of their offense through,” Pribnow said. “If I had 6-3 and 6-foot, we’d be doing the same thing. It was just two good teams out here playing a really well-played basketball game, and we did enough good things down the stretch to pull out a victory.”
Baker finished with a team-high 11 points for Bergan. Mendlik scored nine – all from behind the 3-point line – while DeGroff had six and Bojanski scored three.
Baumert led Lourdes CC with 12 points.
Bergan will host Lincoln Christian, the preseason No. 1 team in Class C1, on Saturday. The game is set for a 4:30 p.m. start at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.