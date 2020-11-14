Bergan secures spot in state title game

“We knew it was there, but nobody else did,” Mruz said.

Mruz, who was an assistant coach for the Knights the last time they were in the state championship game in 2010, added that some of the marquee losses Bergan took over the past few years primed this year’s group for its run.

“They took their lumps the last couple years in certain games, we had good records, but there were certain teams that we got overmatched and overpowered and I think they got tired of getting their face rubbed in it,” Mruz said.

“They worked for a full year and weren’t going to pay attention to any other noise that they couldn’t do it.”

The 2020 Knights join the 1979, 1990, 2008 and 2010 teams to reach the pinnacle game.

“To get here, you have to be lucky, you have to be talented and just have to play well,” Mruz said.

Bergan is one of two No. 1 seeds - the other being D-1 Burwell, who was the No. 1 team on the west side of the bracket to begin the playoffs - to escape the postseason gauntlet unscathed.

Adding another layer to the Knights historic run is doing it in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.