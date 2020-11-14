Bergan secures spot in state title game

For the fifth time in program history and the first time in a decade, the Bergan football team will play for a state championship after winning its rematch with Yutan 21-7 in the Class C-2 semifinals.
“Our kids just played hard,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “They played with discipline, heart, passion and that’s kind of what took us over the edge.”
In a meeting between two teams averaging near 40 points per game each - Yutan hadn’t been kept under 50 points in the playoffs - it was the defenses that shined, which didn’t surprise Mruz.
“Absolutely not,” Mruz said. “They are so well coached. Even the first game, if you were there and watched it we broke a couple big plays that kind of broke that game open.”
It was the Knights defense that came up with the biggest stop of the night.
Yutan, after drawing within a score at the midway point of the third quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by Caden Egr, looked poised to tie the game up.
Chieftains quarterback Brady Timm fought his way down to the one-yard line on third and goal to set up Yutan for s possible game-tying fourth down try in the final seconds of the third quarter.
As Yutan was setting up for it’s play, the Chieftains were flagged for 12-men in the huddle, backing up the pivotal play five yards and allowed the third quarter to expire.
Coming out of the quarter break, Yutan once again turned to the legs of Timm, but the senior was stuffed after gaining one yard, handing the ball back to Bergan with the Knights holding on the four-yard line.
“That’s just heart, just refusing to lose,” Mruz said. “When you have 11 guys out there willing to do that, I think it puts you in a good position.”
Bergan parlayed the goal line stand into the final points of the evening with one of the two plays to go for more than 36 yards on the night.
After moving the ball out to the 25, the Knights faced third and two and elected to keep the ball in the hands of quarterback Koa McIntyre.
The junior engine of the Knights offense was just looking to pick up the yardage needed to move the chains on third down and keep the clocking rolling with just over nine minutes to play.
“I thought I was going to get tackled, really,” McIntyre said. “I was just filling the hole and went strong.”
Then, no Yutan defender touched him, putting McIntyre in a 75-yard foot race for the final points of the night, cementing the final score at 21-7 with nine minutes, 19 seconds left.
Sophomore Gavin Logemann put to bed any comeback hopes for the Chieftains, ending Yutan’s ensuing drive with an interception.
“To hold them to seven points, if you were to tell me before the game that we’re going to hold them to seven points, I’d have felt pretty good,” Mruz said.
Bergan drew first blood late in the first quarter as McIntyre hooked up with Jarett Boggs for a five-yard catch and run score at the 3:23 mark of the first frame.
The Knights were on the doorstep of doubling their lead after recovering a fumble in Yutan territory, but were stopped on their own fourth and goal try.
Both sides were stonewalled after that as neither side could find the end zone for the remainder of the half, sending Bergan into the locker room with a 7-0 lead.
Coming out of the halftime intermission, a Koa to Kade McIntyre connection put Bergan on the Yutan door step. Koa McIntyre finished off the final yard to extend Bergan’s lead out to 14-0 three minutes into the second half.
Yutan provided a counter-punch on its next possession, driving down to the two-yard line before Egr punched in the Chieftains lone score of the night.
The touchdown invigorated Yutan’s defense, which produced it’s lone three-and-out of the night on the following Bergan drive, setting up the Chieftain’s attempt at tying the game up.
The Knights move to 12-0 with the win, which isn’t bad for a group that wasn’t ranked coming into the season.
“We knew it was there, but nobody else did,” Mruz said.
Mruz, who was an assistant coach for the Knights the last time they were in the state championship game in 2010, added that some of the marquee losses Bergan took over the past few years primed this year’s group for its run.
“They took their lumps the last couple years in certain games, we had good records, but there were certain teams that we got overmatched and overpowered and I think they got tired of getting their face rubbed in it,” Mruz said.
“They worked for a full year and weren’t going to pay attention to any other noise that they couldn’t do it.”
The 2020 Knights join the 1979, 1990, 2008 and 2010 teams to reach the pinnacle game.
“To get here, you have to be lucky, you have to be talented and just have to play well,” Mruz said.
Bergan is one of two No. 1 seeds - the other being D-1 Burwell, who was the No. 1 team on the west side of the bracket to begin the playoffs - to escape the postseason gauntlet unscathed.
Adding another layer to the Knights historic run is doing it in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every week, we talk about this,how lucky we are,” Mruz said. “It’s amazing that we ourselves got 12 games in. There are other people that didn’t get five and some didn’t get any. Every game, we talked about it was a blessing, it was an opportunity to go celebrate the game that you love and our kids love it. They cherished every single moment.”
The Knights are 1-3 all-time in state championship games, winning their lone title in 1979 while finishing runner-up in 1990, 2008 and 2010.
Unlikely previous years, Bergan will not make the trip down to Lincoln to play at Memorial Stadium. Friday, the NSAA announced that all championship games outside of the eight-man game will be played at the home stadium of the highest seed and will be played on Friday, Nov. 20.
As the Knights were the No. 1seed, they will host No. 2 seed Ord, who took down Oakland-Craig 38-28.
Game time has yet to be determined for the contest.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!