Bergan secures three-peat at Ashland-Greenwood holiday tournament

ASHLAND - Bergan coach Nate Pribnow invoked the age-old cliché "defense wins championships" Friday after the Knights picked up their ninth win of the year.

It was the truth.

The Knights held Ashland-Greenwood to a dozen points in the second half to pull off the championship three-peat at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday tournament, taking down the hosts 39-28.

"We know that's what we hang our hat on and we spend a lot of time on defense," Pribnow said.

Familiarity between the two programs accentuated the defensive effort on both side. The two programs intertwined during the summer months on the AAU circuit.

"They know us just as much as we know our selves," Pribnow said. "One of the girls after game said their coach knew what (out of bounds play) box five was and we don't even know what box five is, so they were well prepared for us."

Ashland-Greenwood didn't allow the No. 1 Knights to build a lead through the first three frames, staying within a point at the end of each quarter. Bergan led 8-7 after one, 16-15 at halftime and 23-22 going into the fourth quarter.

"It was hard to distance ourselves," Pribnow said.

The Bluejays briefly took the lead off the Knights with one minute, 19 seconds left on the third quarter, only for Kaitlyn Mlnarik to take it back for Bergan with a lay-up on the next possession, part of a 10-point effort for the senior.

Paige Frickenstein took over for Bergan in the fourth quarter, scoring 10-straight points for the Knights.

"Paige was able to get things going in transition and she had a look in her eye like she wasn't going to let us lose," Pribnow said.

The junior post finished with a game-high 16 points while swatting away five shots on the defensive end.

Bergan will put its perfect record on the line (9-0) Tuesday, hosting Class B No. 9 Blair.

The Bears are 8-2 on the year and won last year's match-up 43-38 in overtime.