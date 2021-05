Bergan set to host A-6 district, gets rematch with Lincoln North Star

The postseason has arrived for high school baseball.

Bergan will host the A-6 district and opens the tournament against Lincoln North Star. Lincoln Southwest and Kearney are on the other side of the bracket.

First pitch for the Knights is set for 10 a.m. Saturday followed by the other semifinals game. The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Bergan ended the year with 42.5 wildcard points.

The Knights beat North Star 4-3 last Friday.

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

A-1 at Millard South: Friday--Norfolk vs. Lincoln High, 4 p.m.; Saturday--Millard South vs. Norfolk/Lincoln High winner, 10 a.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 3 p.m.