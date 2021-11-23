Bergan set to meet Norfolk Catholic in C-2 title clash

The first and only meeting between Bergan and Norfolk Catholic in the state playoffs came in 2018.

Catholic, on their way to a Class C-2 state runner-up finish that fall, throttled Bergan 77-32 in the opening round.

Taking the field that day were a handful of young freshmen standouts for Bergan—Koa McIntyre, Jarett Boggs, Alex Pinales, Lucas Pruss, Gavin Logemann and Cal Janke.

Three years later, the final game of their senior year will be a revenge game to cap off a postseason filled with them.

Bergan and Norfolk Catholic will meet for the C-2 title game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

“They are good,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “It’s going to take everything that we have, every little bit in the tank has to come out because they are bigger than us, they have a lot of guys on the roster and we are going to have to keep swinging.”

Bergan comes into the game averaging 45.5 points during their 12-0 season. In the Knights five state title game appearances, Bergan has never scored more than 20 points, which they did in the 1979 championship game.

This is the first time in program history that Bergan has gone to back-to-back championship games.

Koa McIntyre, who had two carries for six yards all those years ago, figures to have a slightly larger impact in the rematch.

Through 12 games, the Wyoming commit has 45 total touchdowns—29 passing and 16 rush—and 2,109 total yards of offense.

Kade McIntyre has been on the receiving end on almost half of his older brother’s passes, hauling in 33 passes for 813 yards and a dozen touchdowns.

Norfolk’s defense is anchored by Kade Pieper and Caden Arens, who both have over 100 tackles this fall.

Norfolk Catholic (11-1) lone lose of the fall came in week one, 39-17 to Boone Central, and have since rattled off 11 straight including an overtime win over Oakland-Craig and a win over Ord,.

Catholic averages 30.1 points per game on offense and has held teams to just 13.75 points on average.

Norfolk’s offense is powered by running back Karter Kerman, who has 1,696 yards and 22 scores on the season.

Carter Janssen is the signal caller for Norfolk, having thrown 1,137 yards and 12 touchdowns with Brennen Kelley being on the receiving end of half of those scores.

Boggs, already the career tackle leader for Bergan, comes into the match-up with 88 tackles and will be a central figure in slowing down Norfolk’s offense.

Kick-off is set for 2:45 p.m. in Lincoln.

