Bergan sets school record in blowout of Tekamah-Herman

No. 1 Bergan set a new school record for points in a game, scoring 69 points against Tekamah-Herman Friday in a 69-14 win.

The previous record of 68 points was set in a win over Omaha Central Christian in 1997.

The Knights scored 42 points in the opening quarter, putting the game out of reach within the first 12 minutes of action.

Jarett Boggs had a 37-yard rushing touchdown and a 38-yard scoring reception from Cooper Weitzel to get Bergan off to a 14-0 lead.

Koa McIntyre threw the first of his five touchdown passes on the night for the Knights' third score, a 32-yard hook up with Alex Painter.

A 14-yard reception by Kade McIntyre ballooned BErgan's lead to 28-0.

Tekamah-Herman avoided the shutout on the ensuing kick-off, as Isaac Ruwe took back the kick 95 yards to make it a 28-7 Knights lead.

Boggs caught his second score of the evening following the Tigers score, a 25-yard pass from Koa McIntyre.

Painter notched his second score of the opening period to set the score at 42-7 with a 20-yard touchdown run.

The senior tailback had the lone touchdown of the second quarter, hauling in a nine-yard strike from Koa McIntyre as Bergan took a 49-7 lead into the intermission.

The Knights tacked on two scores in the third quarter as Kade McIntyre brought down a 59-yard score from Koa McIntyre and Lucas Pruss recovered a blocked punt for a score.

Weitzel capped off Bergan's scoring with a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Tekamah-Herman added a late score on a six-yard run to cement the final score at 69-14.

Koa McIntyre was efficient in the passing game, completing 8 of 10 passes for 168 yards and five touchdowns. Weitzel also complete 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Eight different Bergan players carried the ball in the win with six gaining 20 or more yards.

Boggs led the rushing attack with 82 yards on two carries as the Knights racked up 279 yards on the ground.

Bergan finished with 512 yards of offense while Tekamah-Herman was held to 94 yards.

The undefeated Knights will have their second top 10 match-up in the last three week Friday, hosting No. 10 Oakland-Craig Friday at Heedum Field.

Oakland-Craig lost 27- to Hartington Cedar Catholic and are 4-3 on the fall.

