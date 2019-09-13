The Fremont Bergan locker room at halftime of Friday night's game against Class C-2's eighth-ranked Wilber-Clatonia wasn't for the meek and mild.
Bergan trailed 15-10 at Heedum Field and the Knights weren't happy about their performance.
"We all got yelled at in the locker room," Bergan lineman Eli Simonson said. "It was by our own players and not by the coaches. I think we needed that. I yelled at some people myself. We weren't playing like we should and we weren't playing to our potential. We kicked our defense into gear in the second half."
The Knights only allowed 59 yards in total offense in the second half to rally for a 23-21 win over the Wolverines. The win improves Bergan to 3-0 on the season.
"Our kids got after it," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. "Coach (Ryan) Mlnarik gave them a pretty good rah-rah speech right before the third quarter and they bought in. We started playing with passion and we were executing better. We were flying down hill, getting off blocks and making tackles in the open field. The kids played like they were a completely different team."
Simonson had a key play that helped swing the momentum in the Knights' favor.
After Bergan's first series of the second half ended with an interception, Chris Pinales and Jarett Boggs combined to stuff two running plays for the Wolverines for a total loss of 8 yards. On third-and-18, quarterback Coy Rosentreader dropped back to throw a screen pass. His toss fell into the hands of the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Simonson, who ran about 10 yards down to the Wolverines' 2.
"We've been practicing screens a lot so I could smell it coming," Simonson said. "I just stood there and (the ball) came right to me. I stood there for a second and then I knew I needed to run."
Two plays later, quarterback Jake Ridder scored on a 1-yard run. The try for two failed, but Bergan led 16-15 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.
The Knights' defense forced a pair of 3-and-outs by the Wolverines and Bergan took advantage of a short field in the fourth quarter. The Knights needed only four plays to travel 39 yards with Ridder covering the final 25. Kaeden Thomsen's conversion made it 23-15 with 9:19 remaining.
W-C started its next series at the Wolverines' 20. Rosentreader threw a perfect pass that Mason Zimmerman hauled in near the 50. Bergan safety Dylan Marchand, though, didn't give up on the play. He stripped Zimmerman of the ball giving the Knights possession at the Bergan 40.
"That is just another example of our kids facing adversity, but we countered right back," Mruz said. "We didn't give up on plays and we chased people down. That is what grit does for you."
Mitchell Thompson took advantage of a tipped pass to intercept Ridder three plays later. His 35-yard return set up an 8-yard TD run by Tad Moldenhauer with 8:13 left in the game. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete leaving the Knights up by two.
Bergan then ate up a lot of the clock utilizing the running of senior Ethan Villwok. The Knights finally punted the ball away, but the Wolverines had less than a minute to operate with no timeouts.
Martin Meraz recorded a sack of Rosentreader and sophomore Cal Janke secured the win with an interception in the closing seconds.
Bergan opened the game by driving 94 yards in 11 plays. Ridder connected with Marchand on an 8-yard scoring toss with 8:18 left in the first quarter. Thomsen's conversion made it 7-0.
A 9-yard TD run by Thompson and a successful two-point conversion put the Wolverines ahead 8-7, but Thomsen's 25-yard field goal gave the Knights a 10-8 lead early in the second quarter.
Layne Evans took advantage of a tipped pass to record an interception for the Wolverines. W-C then drove 44 yards in seven plays with Rosentreader covering the final yard. Moritz Hirzel's conversion gave the visitors the five-point halftime edge.
The Knights suffered four turnovers, but outyarded the Wolverines 296-250.
"The kids wanted to prove themselves because last year we didn't play very well against them," Mruz said. "We had some injuries, turnovers and then a lot of penalties because we were frustrated. This year we responded and made plays when we needed them. We made them earn everything they got tonight."
Bergan plays Friday night at Stanton.