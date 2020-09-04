Bergan smashes Grand Island Central Catholic

“We just kind of wore down a little bit right away and it was just one of those deals where you got to keep your head in the game,” Mruz said. “Complacency is the word I used at halftime for the kids. Not that we quit trying, it was more of a we felt comfortable.”

Grand Island Central Catholic (0-2) broke the shutout at the midway point of the second quarter with quarterback Russell Martinez scampering 12 yards up the middle for the Crusaders' lone score of the evening.

Bergan went into the half with a 21-6 lead.

Koa McIntyre took over in the second half for Fremont Bergan.

The junior opened the second half with a one-yard touchdown run, extending Bergan’s lead out to 28-6.

“I think it was that first score in the second half that really got us because we understood that fourteen of that twenty-one points was off of two assignment busts and Koa making big players because he is an athlete,” GICC coach Timothy Dvorak said. “It was three plays in the first half otherwise I felt like we played well and moved the ball well.”

McIntyre filled it up with a 30-yard heave to Gavin Logemann with 5:34 remaining in the third.