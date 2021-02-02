Bergan snaps losing skid with blowout

The Bergan girls basketball team got some of its mojo back Tuesday night, hammering Omaha Concordia 71-40.

“We are playing with a lot more swagger than we were a couple of weeks ago, but hopefully we are clicking at the right time of the season now,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said in his radio interview.

The Lady Knights used a 10-0 run in the opening quarter to break open a game knotted up a 3-3 in the early proceedings.

The frame ended with Bergan holding an 18-5 lead.

“We knew if we kept working on the defensive side it would click for us and we shot it with confidence,” Pribnow said.

Bergan pulled away in the second quarter, doubling up the Mustangs 22-11 to take a 40-16 lead into the break.

The Lady Knights extended their lead after the break, opening up a 54-22 advantage.

Bergan reaches the double-digit win total at 10-8 and snaps a six-game losing skid.

The Lady Knights 71-point outburst is a season-high.

Nine different Bergan players found their way into the scoring column led by senior Lauren Baker with 20 points on senior night for the Lady Knights.