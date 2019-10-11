HASTINGS — Fremont Bergan split a pair of matches Thursday during pool play in the Centennial Conference Tournament at Hastings St. Cecilia.
HSC, ranked second in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald, downed the Lady Knights, rated fourth in Class D-1, 25-20, 25-19.
“We played right with St. Cecilia, but at the end we had some crucial errors that allowed them to take control of the match,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
Allie DeGroff had eight kills for Bergan. Lauren Baker contributed five kills, two blocks and two ace serves while Hannah Frost added five kills and two blocks. Emma Walz contributed three kills, five digs and a block while setter Kaia McIntyre finished with 20 set assists. Rebecca Baker had three digs.
Tori Thomas had nine kills for the Bluehawks. Makenna Asher added seven kills, 17 set assists and 11 digs while Chloe McCauley had six kills. Jill Parr contributed eight set assists and two ace serves.
The win improved the Bluehawks to 25-2.
The Lady Knights rebounded with a 25-20, 25-21 win over Concordia.
“The coaching staff was really proud of the way (the Lady Knights) took control of the match,” Wewel said. “We settled in and passed well off serve receive much better than we did in the previous game. Our defense also played better.”
DeGroff led Bergan with nine kills and a block. Baker recorded five kills, two blocks and two aces. Walz finished with three kills and a block while Frost had two kills and a block.
McIntyre distributed 17 set assists and added two kills. Kennedy Bacon added four blocks.
The tournament continues Saturday at David City Aquinas. Bergan, 19-10, faces Lincoln Lutheran at 10 a.m. and Kearney Catholic at noon. Cross-pool matches will be played in the afternoon.