Bergan splits opening games of conference tournament

The Bergan volleyball team split its first two games of the Centennial Conference tournament Thursday night at Grand Island Central Catholic. 

The Knights took down Aquinas handily - 25-13, 25-11 - before getting in a dogfight with host Class C-1 No. 2 GICC.

Bergan lost 24-26, 25-12, 25-19 to the Crusaders.

Paige Frickenstein led the Knights in kills in both games, tallying eight against the Monarchs and 14 against the Crusaders.

Bergan will continue the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday at Aquinas. The Knights will face Bishop Neumann at 10 a.m. followed by a match against Concordia at noon. 

The championship, third place and fifth place games will follow later in the afternoon. 

