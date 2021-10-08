Bergan splits opening matches of Centennial Conference tournament

Bergan volleyball split its matches on the opening day of the Centennial Conference, beating Omaha Concordia in two sets before taking Class C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic to a third set in a 2-1 loss.
The Knights handled Concordia in the opening game, claiming set one 25-20 then taking set two 25-14.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the offense with seven kills while Paige Frickenstein added six and Kennedy Bacon chipped in five.
Bergan put a fight against the No. 1 Crusaders in the final game of the evening, falling 25-21 in set one before battling to a 27-25 set two win to even the match at 1-1.
Grand Island Central Catholic opened up an 11-point lead in the third set, 19-8, before Bergan mustered a comeback effort, getting back within eight, 23-18, but couldn't slow GICC enough to draw any closer. The Crusaders took the third set 25-16 and the match 2-1.
Frickenstein and Bacon both finished with nine kills in the match.
Rebecca Baker stuffed the stat sheet with 28 assists, six kills and 12 digs.
Bergan's record moves to 18-8 on the year after splitting the first day of the conference tournament.
The Knights tournament slate continues Saturday at Lincoln Christian, facing Bishop Neumann at 10 a.m., followed by a match with Lincoln Christian at 1 p.m.