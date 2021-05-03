Bergan splits pair of high scoring affairs

The Bergan baseball team split its pair of games at a home triangular Saturday in a pair of high-scoring affairs.

Game One Elkhorn South 17, Bergan 6 : The Storm used a pair of six-run innings to run-rule the Knights in five innings.

Six hits—three for extra bases—coupled with a walk and a hit batter by starter Carter Sintek allowed Elkhorn South to jump out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

The Storm tacked on six more runs in the second, doubling its lead to 12-0.

Bergan struck back with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning with Sintek singling to center to score Jax Sorensen and Dawson Glause.

Sintek came into score on an error, setting the score at 12-3.

Sorensen launched a triple in the fourth inning then came into score on a grounder by Glause.

Elkhorn South launched a pair of homers in the fifth—a two-run and a three-run blast—to finalize their scoring.

Bergan tacked on a final run in the fifth as a sacrifice fly from Landon Mueller drove in Sintek, who started the inning with a triple.

Game Two