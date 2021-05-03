Bergan splits pair of high scoring affairs

The Bergan baseball team split its pair of games at a home triangular Saturday in a pair of high-scoring affairs.
Game One Elkhorn South 17, Bergan 6 : The Storm used a pair of six-run innings to run-rule the Knights in five innings.
Six hits—three for extra bases—coupled with a walk and a hit batter by starter Carter Sintek allowed Elkhorn South to jump out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.
The Storm tacked on six more runs in the second, doubling its lead to 12-0.
Bergan struck back with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning with Sintek singling to center to score Jax Sorensen and Dawson Glause.
Sintek came into score on an error, setting the score at 12-3.
Sorensen launched a triple in the fourth inning then came into score on a grounder by Glause.
Elkhorn South launched a pair of homers in the fifth—a two-run and a three-run blast—to finalize their scoring.
Bergan tacked on a final run in the fifth as a sacrifice fly from Landon Mueller drove in Sintek, who started the inning with a triple.
Game Two
Bergan 16, Grand Island 9: The Knights fell behind in the first frame as starter Sam Gifford was tagged for a three-run homer in the top of the first as winds gusted through the field.
Gifford settled in to strikeout ten batters in five innings of work while giving up 10 hits and allowing nine runs.
Bergan got a run back in the bottom of the inning with Cal Janke driving in Sintek from second.
The Knights overtook the Islanders with a five-run second inning.
A bases loaded fielder’s choice by Glause started the scoring.
Sintek followed with a double and a triple off the bat of Janke cleared the bases, giving Bergan a 5-3 lead.
Camden McKenzie finished off the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left.
Grand Island crept back within a run in the third, 6-5, then tied the game in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly.
The Islander’s lead was short lived as Bergan put together a 7-run fourth frame to lead 13-6.
A double by Hunter Mueller and a triple by Sorensen highlighted the frame.
Both sides added a run in the fifth with Janke turning a lead-off double into a run on a Landon Mueller ground out.
Grand Island finished its scoring in the sixth with a pair of runs, but reliever Brady Benson managed to record all three outs via a strikeout.
A second triple from Sorensen brought in Conner Richmond in the sixth. Sorensen then scored on a Glause sac fly.