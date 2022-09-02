Bergan splits pool play games at Northeast Nebraska Classic

Bergan volleyball went 1-1 in the pool play portion of Northeast Nebraska Jean Groth Classic, sweeping Tekamah-Herman and losing to North Bend Central in three sets.

The highlight of the night for the Knights was the three set battle with North Bend Central.

After taking the first set 25-23, NBC claimed set wins of 25-20 and 25-19 to fend off Bergan.

"These are the types of match we need to be in in order to move us forward to being our best at the end of the season," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel.

Paige Frickenstein led Bergan with 10 kills and a pair of blocks. Kaitlyn Mlnarik added four blocks and two kills while Linden Nosal put down six kills.

Rebecca Baker dished out 36 assists and added four kills of her own.

In the opening game of the day, Bergan beat Tekamah-Herman 25-6, 25-12.

Mlnarik paced the Knights with six kills while Summer Bojanski added three aces.

Bergan continues tournament play Saturday.