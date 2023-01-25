Bergan squads suffer setbacks in Centennial Conference tournament

Both Bergan basketball teams were sent to the consolation round after opening round loses in the Centennial Conference tournament.

The No. 4 Lady Knights were knocked off by Lincoln Lutheran 42-39. The boys fell 55-25, also to Lincoln Lutheran.

The Bergan girls led for most of the night before the Warriors tied the game two minutes into the four quarter at 35-all.

A Lincoln Lutheran 3-pointer with three minutes left pushed Lincoln Lutheran in front for good as the Knights went scoreless in the final four minutes of the game.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik was the Knights leading scorer with 11 points

In the boys game, Bergan never got its offense off the ground after a two-point opening quarter put the Knights down 12-2.

The Knights mustered 13 points in the second frame, but still faced a double-digit halftime lead 29-15, then were held to just 10 points in the second half.

Logan Eggen accounted for nearly half of Bergan’s offense with 12 points.

Bergan will host both consolation games Thursday with the girls taking on Grand Island Central Catholic at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30 p.m. against Bishop Neumann.