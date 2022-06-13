Bergan standout Kade McIntyre commits to Oklahoma

Bergan standout Kade McIntyre announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma Monday.

The 6'4", 205 pound senior-to-be's recruiting skyrocketed in the spring with a flurry of offers starting with Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota. Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska jumped into the fray later in the spring with the Sooner's May 29 offer ultimately winning out.

He also had offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota and Wyoming, where his older brother Koa is set to play this coming fall.

McIntyre, ranked as a three star prospect by 247Sports, had a breakout junior season on the defensive side of the ball, where he projects to play in college, racking up 63 tackles - 10 for a loss and a team-leading six sack.

Offensively, he hauled in 37 receptions for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns, all team-leading marks for the 13-0 Knights, who won the Class C-2 state championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0