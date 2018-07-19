Lexie Langley isn’t about to let a freak injury hamper her senior season with Fremont Bergan.
Langley, a Class C-2 all-stater, was attending prom last April when she suffered a dislocated knee.
“I was just walking up some stairs when it happened,” the 6-foot outside hitter said. “It was just a total freak thing and I’ve been out since April. I’ve worked back into things. It is a process, but I’m getting there.”
The Lady Knights only lose libero Meghan Dahlhauser off of their Class C-2 state qualifying team that finished 25-9. As a junior, Langley set a Bergan single-season kills record with 457. She is also the school’s career kill leader with 1,007 and owns the single-match school mark for kills with 31.
Bergan coach Sue Wewel said the Augustana recruit has maintained a positive attitude during the temporary setback.
“She has done everything that a coach could ask of an athlete to get herself back on the court,” Wewel said. “She has a great support system, including her parents, to help her cope. It was very scary at the time it happened because we thought it was an ACL. She has done a lot of rehab and it was fun to see her working out this week.”
Langley said she has coped as well as possible with the injury.
“It was pretty tough watching my club team (Nebraska One Titanium) at nationals,” she said. “It would’ve been awesome to be out there with them since this would probably be our final time together. There was a lot of summer stuff heading into my senior year that I wasn’t able to do so that has been pretty tough, but I’m looking forward to the season. Overall, I think I’ve handled (the injury) pretty well.”
The Knights enjoyed a solid season in 2017. After an opening-night loss to Class B’s Omaha Roncalli, the Lady Knights won 15 of their next 16 with the only loss coming to a talented North Bend squad that featured Kristin Lux (now at West Virginia) and Brooke Fredrickson (now at Midland University).
“Last year was the best feeling ever,” Langley said. “We broke so many records as a team and individually we also broke a lot. We liked that we were pretty good and that when we walked out on the court, people would say, ‘Oh my gosh, that is Bergan.’ That hadn’t been there for the past few years and to bring that back was amazing. I think as a team all of that made us closer. We love playing together which is even better.”
Once the season got done, Langley considered her college options. She committed to the Vikings in February.
“I just love the atmosphere there,” she said. “It is a small-school atmosphere, but it is still big enough that there is stuff to do around town. Sioux Falls is amazing. Also, the (staff) is exactly my type of coaches.”
Langley also had received recruiting interest from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Omaha. Getting the decision done prior to her senior year wasn’t necessarily a priority.
“It wasn’t so much important to me to commit early,” she said. “It was just important to find the right fit and I found it at that time. It is super nice to have it out of the way so I can just focus on playing my senior year and having fun.”
With a veteran cast that includes senior setter Allison Dieckmann, Haley Kempf, Allie DeGroff, Emma Walz and Lauren Baker, Langley hopes it will be a memorable final prep season.
“Our goal is to win the state championship and I think that should be everyone’s goal every year,” she said. “We also want to get over 20 wins again. We have a fairly tough schedule, but that will help prepare us for the postseason. We want another chance at getting one of those gold medals.”
Langley is eager to prove that her knee injury was just a minor blip on her athletic journey.
“I think some people have questioned if I will be like I was last year, but I think I can come back from this and be even better,” she said. “I’ve been focusing on (improving) so I can show people that injuries happen, but it is possible to come back and play even better.”
Wewel knows that Langley will give her and the Lady Knights her best effort in 2018.
“I have no doubt that Lexie will be back on the court and doing all the wonderful things that she has done for us in the past three years,” the coach said. “It will all come together for her.”