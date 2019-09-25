LINCOLN -- In a triangular that featured three state-ranked teams, Lincoln Lutheran swept Fremont Bergan and Wahoo Neumann on Tuesday night.
Lutheran, ranked fourth in Class C-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star, downed the Lady Knights, rated sixth in D-1, 25-15, 25-11 and the Cavaliers, No. 5 in C-2, 25-23, 25-19. Bergan also suffered a 25-21, 25-20 setback to Neumann.
Bergan coach Sue Wewel said Lincoln Lutheran all-stater Marriah Buss, who is a Wichita State recruit, was as good as advertised.
"She is a Division I recruit and definitely took us out of our defensive game," Wewel said. "She controlled the net throughout the whole match."
Allie DeGroff had four kills while Emma Walz added two for the Lady Knights. Walz had three assisted blocks. Kaia McIntyre had nine set assists and three digs. Kaitlyn Mlnarik and DeGroff had three digs each.
"Lincoln Lutheran servers were some of the best we've seen all season," Wewel said. "We never could really get anything going off of our serve receive and defensively our passing struggled."
Buss had 13 kills. Paige Trutna and Raegan Holle had three ace serves apiece for the Warriors. Trutna also had 13 set assists.
Neumann jumped to an early lead on the Lady Knights.
"We dug a hole early, but I thought we played right with them most of the match," Wewel said. "Again, we somewhat struggled in our passing and serve receive game."
DeGroff led Bergan with seven kills and Lauren Baker contributed six. Walz finished with three ace blocks while Kennedy Bacon had four aces and four kills. McIntyre had 17 set assists.
"These are two really good teams and we just didn't match up tonight very well," Wewel said. "We will get back to the drawing board and work hard each and every day to get better."
Buss had 11 kills and five aces in the win over Neumann. Lincoln Lutheran improves to 14-2 while Neumann falls to 8-6. The Cavaliers will play in a tournament this weekend in Arlington.
Bergan, 10-8, will compete Saturday in the Elkhorn Valley Tournament. On Tuesday, the Lady Knights play at Ashland-Greenwood.