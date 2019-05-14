LINCOLN -- Max Anderson hit a two-run inside-the-park home run to lift Millard West to a 2-0 win over Fremont Bergan on Tuesday night in the Class A state baseball tournament.
Kyan Lodice led off the bottom of the first with a single and then stole second. With one out, Anderson drilled a ball to deep center at Haymarket Park to account for the only runs of the game.
Bergan threatened in the bottom of the second. Walks to Donnie Mueller, Jackson Gilfry and Dawson Glause loaded the bases, but winning pitcher Preston Menicucci got a strikeout to end the inning.
Dillon Dix took the loss. He threw a complete game five-hitter and struck out five.
Menicucci retired the first two batters in the top of the seventh, but Dix kept the Knights' hopes alive with a single. The next batter, however, was retired on a ground out.
Menicucci allowed four hits and six walks while throwing the complete game shutout. He struck out three.
The loss drops the Knights to 15-5 on the season. Bergan will face Kearney in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Sherman Field. Millard West will face Millard South at 7 at Haymarket Park.