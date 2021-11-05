Bergan survives five-set thriller to reach fourth-consecutive state championship game

LINCOLN - Bergan coach Sue Wewel preaches conditioning at the beginning of every season and throughout the year.

Two-minute-long sprints down and back in the Gary D. Schmidt gymnasium punctuate practices all throughout the fall, building a reservoir to pull from as the season goes along and matches extend into fourth and fifth sets.

Coming into Friday’s Class D-1 state semifinals, Bergan hadn’t had to go to the bottom of their well, with the longest matches this year lasting just four sets. Nor had the Knights ever had to go to a decisive final set to decide a season’s fate in the state tournament, going through 25 games in program history without a fifth set being needed.

That changed Friday against No. 7 seed Elmwood-Murdock, as Bergan needed a fourth, then a fifth set to secure their fourth-straight trip to the state championship game 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11).

“They are going to tell you that I work them too hard on running, but I think we were pretty fresh in that fourth and fifth game and I think that played a big part in it,” Wewel said.

Bergan’s lone senior, Kennedy Bacon, echoed her coach's sentiments.

“I give all of it to the two-minute runs,” Bacon said.

After gutting out the fourth set to even the match at 2-2, Bergan built an early 3-1 lead in the final set.

“I feel like we just took control of the game and we had a better mindset,” Bacon said. “We took control at the beginning.”

Bergan extended its lead to 7-3 before Elmwood-Murdock embarked on its final comeback attempt, getting within two, 10-8.

The green-and-gold Knights responded with a 4-0 run to reach match points with a six-point cushion.

Elmwood-Murdock survived two match points before Carlee Hapke, who finished with eight kills, put down the match winner, finding the center of the Elmwood-Murdock defense to seal Bergan’s trip the Devaney Center.

It’s Bergan’s 15th win all-time at the state tournament and makes them just the 23rd team all-time to reach four or more consecutive state championship games.

“They are all great wins, but coming back and rallying and I knew they could, that was cool for me,” Wewel said. “It was a really sweet win tonight because they battled and they didn’t lay down to die.”

Bergan opened the day with a nearly wire-to-wire set one win, leading all the way out to 21 before Elmwood-Murdock tied the game.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik took over after a Bergan timeout, landing a kill then nabbing a solo block to push Bergan back out in front, 23-21. Mlnarik finished with 13 kills and a team-leading five blocks.

Paige Frickenstein landed the winning kill, part of her 18-kill performance, to give Bergan the early 1-0 lead.

The No. 3 seeded Knights looked well on their way to taking set two, cruising out to a 13-7 advantage.

Elmwood-Murdock put an end to the thought of a sweep, building an 11-0 run to storm past Bergan, 18-13.

“We kind of just shut down,” Bacon said.

The run only ended after Rebecca Baker snuck a tip past the 7th seeded Knights' defense, but it was enough for Elmwood-Murdock to take the second set and even the match.

“Sometimes you get a little lucky and I think they were getting a little lucky, but they also were serving aggressively, they were doing the little things, keeping the ball in play and that’s what we just weren’t doing a good job of at that time,” Wewel said

Bergan led only once in the third set at 8-7, with Elmwood-Murdock riding the momentum of the second set to a 25-19 win.

Neither side conceded an inch in the fourth set with Bergan pulling ahead late, 16-15, on an ace by Baker, who finished with five kills, a block, two aces, 42 assists and 19 digs.

Bergan never trailed after retaking the lead, with Linden Nosal getting Bergan to 20 with one of her two kills.

A combo block by Mlnarik and Bacon gave Bergan the match-tying point.

“There is a lot of pressure down here, but when we are clicking on all cylinders they are a really good team,” Wewel said.

Bergan will see top-seeded Howells-Dodge in the championship game Saturday. The Jaguars also needed five sets to reach the title game, holding off Nebraska Christian in the other semifinals action.

“Whenever you get to the finals, you just have to go play and I know we can play really well,” Wewel said. “They have a nice supporting cast.”

Howells-Dodge is 30-3 on the year with their last loss coming to Oakland-Craig - who will play for the Class C-2 state championship - on Oct. 16.

The Jaguars are led by a pair of sisters - senior Ellie Baumert and junior Grace Baumert. Grace Baumert paces the offense with 323 kills while Ellie Baumert has 286.

First serve is set for 11 a.m. at the Devaney Center.

