Bergan sweeps Amherst to reach semifinals

LINCOLN—For a third straight year, the Bergan volleyball team will get a second game at the state tournament.
“When you have a young team, you don’t really know how they are going to do under the bright lights and they really did step up and they didn’t even skip a beat,” Bergan head coach Sue Wewel said.
The opening serve of No. 3 seed Bergan’s Class D-1 state tournament appearance fell on the shoulders of freshman Summer Bojanski.
The southpaw’s serve found the net, giving No. 6 Amherst the opening point of the match.
That would be one of just a few mistakes the young Lady Knights squad made Thursday night as Bergan swept the Broncos 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18).
“All the things that you’ve done, all those little sessions, they pay off now and it’s really about confidence and the mental piece of the game,” assistant coach Kim Diekmann said. “That’s where they’ve come so far.”
Bergan proved to be the steadier squad as the opening set wore on with the Lady Knights jumping out to a 10-4 lead, prompting an Amherst timeout.
The Broncos trimmed Bergan’s lead down to 11-8 before the Lady Knights bounced back out to a 19-15 lead.
Junior Kennedy Bacon sealed set one for the Lady Knights by sneaking a kill through the Amherst block.
“Kennedy had one of her best games,” Diekmann said. “She really settled in. We have to have other terminators other than Lauren and I really thought Kennedy stepped into that role tonight.
Bacon finished the night with 10 kills.
Amherst opened the second set by doubling up Bergan 6-3. The Lady Knights answered with a 5-0 run to overtake the Broncos.
Another run, this time a 4-0 spurt, gave Bergan the cushion it needed to hold off Amherst in set two with freshman Paige Frickenstein, who finished a career-high seven kills, putting down the final point.
“Paige really came on strong in the hit and was a big block,” Wewel said.
The final set of the night started like the first two before Bergan blew the game open with a 9-5 run.
At the heart of the run was senior Lauren Baker. The Lady Knights’ key middle hitter took charge of the Lady Knights’ defense from the back row, ending the night with 12 digs.
“That gets overlooked because she is so dominant at the net, but she anchors that defense,” Diekmann said. “If you were here watching, you saw that.”
When it came time to end the match, it was Baker who the Lady Knights called upon. She hammered home the final kill of the night, giving her a team-high 11 for the night.
“For middles especially, they usually run the middle though the front row they maybe serve and then they go out. Lauren has truly been a six-rotation (player),” Wewel said. “Great defense, great block. She is just a well rounded individual.”
Sophomore Rebecca Baker stuffed the stat sheet with 29 assists, 14 digs, two kills, three blocks and two aces.
“I told her before the game, you have gone to another level with your setting and she truly has,” Wewel said. “She has that confidence. She is a good setter, but she is also a really good blocker. What I love about Becca is her even-keeled nature.”
Bergan will face No. 2 seed BDS Friday morning following the conclusion of the other Class D-1 semifinals match—No. 1 seed Pleastanton vs. No. 4 Mead.
BDS dispatched No. 7 Cedar Catholic 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18).
