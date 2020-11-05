Bergan sweeps Amherst to reach semifinals

“Kennedy had one of her best games,” Diekmann said. “She really settled in. We have to have other terminators other than Lauren and I really thought Kennedy stepped into that role tonight.

Bacon finished the night with 10 kills.

Amherst opened the second set by doubling up Bergan 6-3. The Lady Knights answered with a 5-0 run to overtake the Broncos.

Another run, this time a 4-0 spurt, gave Bergan the cushion it needed to hold off Amherst in set two with freshman Paige Frickenstein, who finished a career-high seven kills, putting down the final point.

“Paige really came on strong in the hit and was a big block,” Wewel said.

The final set of the night started like the first two before Bergan blew the game open with a 9-5 run.

At the heart of the run was senior Lauren Baker. The Lady Knights’ key middle hitter took charge of the Lady Knights’ defense from the back row, ending the night with 12 digs.

“That gets overlooked because she is so dominant at the net, but she anchors that defense,” Diekmann said. “If you were here watching, you saw that.”