Bergan sweeps Aquinas

The Bergan girls kept their record unblemished with a 57-23 win over David City Aquinas Saturday.

A sluggish first quarter witnessed Bergan claim a 9-3 lead. The Knights turned it on in the second frame, outscoring the Monarchs 17-11 to take a 26-14 into the locker room.

Bergan outscored Aquinas 31-9in the second half to pull away with the victory.

Nine different Knights scored in the victory led by 17 from Kaitlyn Mlnarik and 11 from Adisyn Mendlik.

The Bergan boys pulled away late from Aquinas to claim a 56-47 win over the Monarchs.

The two teams went into the final frame tied at 40-40 after the Knights erased a three point halftime deficit in the third frame.

Bergan pulled away with a 16-7 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.

Sam Sleister led Bergan with 12 points while Max Nosal added nine and Lucas Pruss chipped in eight.

