Bergan sweeps BRLD

Bergan volleyball picked up a sweep of BRLD Tuesday, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15.

“I am seeing progress on our positioning, our serve receive and our serving,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. “We have to continue to improive in these areas. However, I was pleased with our set selection by Rebecca Baker and our block. The front line was working to get up big on the block.”

The Knights had four players finish with multiple blocks led by Kaitlyn Mlnarik’s three blocks. Kennedy Bacon, Paige Frickenstein and Addie Gilfry each had a pair.

Mlnarik led the team with kills with six. Frickenstein chipped in five kills while Bacon and Linden Nosal each had four.

Baker dished out 23 assists while also recording a team-high eight digs.

The Bergan JV and freshman teams eached picked up wins.

The Knights (9-4) will travel to Douglas County West Thursday.

