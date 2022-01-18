Bergan sweeps Brownell-Talbot

The Bergan boys continued their hot streak from behind the arc, knocking down 11 3-pointers in a 69-22 win over Brownell-Talbot Monday.

Eight different Knights converted on a long-range attempt with Gavin Logemann, Max Nosal and Sam Hoyle each converting a pair.

Logemann led Bergan in scoring with 12 points while Logan Eggen and Lucas Pruss both added 11.

Bergan put the result of the contest out of question by halftime, leading 36-10.

The Knights held Brownell-Talbot to just two points in the third quarter while Pruss scored seven of his points in the frame.

Bergan (8-5) are winners of five-straight and will travel to Lincoln Lutheran Thursday.

The Bergan girls snapped a two-game losing skid Monday, beating Brownell-Talbot 69-26.

The Knights led 24-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led Bergan in scoring with 22 points.

