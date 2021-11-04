Bergan sweeps Cambridge in opening round of state tournament

LINCOLN—No. 3 seed Bergan took care of business in the opening round of the Class D-1 state tournament, sweeping No. 6 seed Cambridge (25-14, 25-16, 25-18) Thursday.

“The first round is always just a fun one to get through,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. “We were a little nervous about this one, but our block got up really big tonight. That’s what I would say is the difference.”

The Knights wasted little time making an opening statement, jumping out to an 8-1 lead in the first set.

“We had a lot of more nerves in the district finals, but getting here was the main thing we wanted to do, but now that we are here, we are just playing,” said Fremont junior Rebecca Baker.

The Trojans briefly cut into the Knights lead with a 4-0 run before Bergan answered with a 5-0 run of their own.

Baker, who finished with 28 assists and 19 digs, had plenty of options on the offensive end with Paige Frickenstein leading the way with 15 kills followed by 11 kills from Kaitlyn Mlnarik. Kennedy Bacon also added five kills.

“Everyone handles pressure really well, so I was comfortable setting the ball to anyone at any moment and that really puts a lot of pressure on the other team,” Baker said.

Frickensetin put down the winner in set one to give Bergan the early advantage.

Set two was much more tightly contested, tied all the way out to 8-8.

A 10-2 run by Bergan transformed the tie into a 18-10 advantage for the Knights, which would end up being a 25-16 set win.

The Knights briefly trailed in the third set of the day, but another long run pushed them in front 12-7 and Bergan never trailed after retaking the lead.

This is Bergan’s fourth straight opening round win at the state tournament.

“Getting here and getting through the first match, we are comfortable with that,” Wewel said. “We know that we can play with anyone in D-1.”

Bergan is now guaranteed two more matches this fall, one of which will be a sub-district rematch.

No. 7 seed Elmwood-Murdock knocked off No. 2 seed Mead in five sets, to set the other half of the semifinals match-up.

“Elmwood looked really good today and knocking off Mead is a big deal,” Wewel said. “But again, we have that double block that will hopefully kick into gear and we can stop some of their major hits.”

In the sub-district meeting, Bergan won 3-1 with Frickenstein matching Elmwood-Murdock’s star Brenna Schmidt with 19 kills.

