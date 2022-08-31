 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bergan sweeps Lincoln Christian

Bergan volleyball swept Lincoln Christian in straight sets Tuesday, taking down the Crusaders 25-16, 25-23, 25-14. 

The Knights pulled away in the opening set on the back of Carlee Hapke's service game, resulting in four aces for the senior.

After the strong start, Bergan fizzled in the second set, trailing for most of the action while committing 18 errors. A late timeout flipped the script, allowing Bergan to overtake the Crusaders and go up two sets to none. 

The Knights controlled the third set from the opening point to cruise to its second sweep of the season. 

Paige Frickenstein led the team with 12 kills while Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 10 . 

Rebecca Baker dished out 24 assists, put down eight kills and also had 13 digs. 

Bergan will play in the Northeast Nebraska Jean Groth Classic starting Thursday with pool play matches against Pender and North Bend Central. 

