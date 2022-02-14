Bergan sweeps weekend slate

The Bergan boys picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Bishop Neumann 60-45 Friday night and Guardian Angel Central Catholic 64-41 Saturday.

The Knights pulled away in second half after holding a 23-21 lead at the intermission.

“That was one of the most physical games that we’ve had to play in since Christmas and I was really proud our how our kids came out in the second half,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik.

The physical play meant plenty of trips to the free throw for the Knights in the second half as they Bergan attempted 25 free throws after halftime, -21 in the fourth quarter—making 17. Bergan finished the game 21 of 33 from the free throw line.

Max Nosal scored eight of his team-high 15 in the fourth quarter as Bergan kept the game out of reach from Neumann.

He was joined in double-figures by Lucas Pruss, who finished with 11.

Friday was also senior night for the Knights, who have eight seniors suiting up this season.

“There are multiple guys who have been starting for three years, been on the floor for three years, so they sacrificed a lot over the last three seasons and it’s good to know right now that with this group of seniors, we are playing our best basketball,” Mlnarik said.

The Knights followed it up with a scorching hot shooting night Saturday as they sank 11 three’s to run away with the game.

Bergan poured in 27 points in the second quarter, fueled by four three’s from Spencer Hamilton, who finished with 15, and a pair of three’s from Alex Painter.

The Knights led 42-21 at the break.

Logan Eggen and Nosal both reached double-figures scoring in the game, with 13 and 11, respectively.

Bergan’s final game of the regular season comes Friday at West Point-Beemer.

