Bergan takes 3rd at Centennial Conference tournament

FRE_082722_Bergan VB_p1.jpg

Bergan’s Kaitlyn Mlnarik takes a swing during the Knights sweep of Omaha Roncalli Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Bergan volleyball team took home the bronze from the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday, going 3-0 on the day. 

The Knights swept Bishop Neumann (25-22, 25-14) and Omaha Concordia (25-22, 25-17) in the final two seeding matches before taking down Kearney Catholic in straight sets (25-16, 25-19). 

Paige Frickenstein put down a team-leading 26 kills across the six sets Saturday. Carlee Hapke added a combined 17 kills and Kaitlyn Mlnarik notched 16. 

Linden Nosal led the defense at the net with six blocks while Summer Bojanski anchored the back row with 41 digs.

In the three wins, Rebecca Baker dished out 54 assists. 

Bergan (25-4) will host Cedar Bluffs Tuesday. The Knights will be hosting a Military Appreciate night during the contest. 

