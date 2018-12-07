The Fremont Bergan Knights took down Omaha Brownell Talbot 77-45 on Friday night to move to 3-0 on the season.
After trailing 16-15 after the first quarter the Knights turned it on offensively to pick up the 32-point win.
"You know you're always going to take their best shot when you come to play down here," Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. "We took their best shot in the first quarter and were able to get some things going offensively in the second."
The Knights shook off the slow start to take a 40-25 lead over the Raiders at halftime with help from an 8-0 run to start the second quarter.
Bergan would extend the lead to 60-34 in the third quarter.
The Knights were led offensively by Grant Frickenstein who finished with 23 and Dre Vance who pitched in 21 points.
Bergan hosts David City Aquinas on Saturday afternoon.