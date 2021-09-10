Bergan takes down Homer in straight sets

The Bergan volleyball team won its second-straight game in straight sets, beating Homer 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 at home.

“Again tonight, our serve receive team passed the ball well,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

Paige Frickenstein led the offense with 12 kills and four blocks while Kaitlyn Mlnarik added five kills, four aces and 10 digs.

Summer Bojanski anchored the back line with 20 digs and a pair of aces.

Rebecca Baker stuffed the stat sheet with 27 assists, a dozen digs and three kills.

The Bergan JV (25-15, 18-25, 15-5) and freshmen team (25-9, 25-3) both also picked up a win against Homer.

The Knights will host a tournament Saturday, facing Boytown at 9 a.m. followed by a match against Mead at 11 a.m., with matches both being played at the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.

