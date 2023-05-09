Bergan golf hosted its final regular season meet of the year Monday at Fremont Golf Club.

Jack Polick and Cole Campbell tied for the best round of the day for the Knights, with both entering the clubhouse at 47.

Petr Treutner added a 48 while Dalton Kumm's 52 rounded out Bergan's team score of 194.

Evan Wolf also chipped in a 54 on the day.

Bergan's best round of the day came from its JV squad as Richard Lahti shot a 46 to win the JV medalist honor.

Arlington and David City both tied for the team title as both teams shot a combined 189.

The Eagles' Josh Hamre took home the individual medalist honors with a 43.

Bergan will play in the Tekamah-Herman Invitational Thursday at Northridge Country Club for their final regular season event before taking part in the Class C-3 district meet on Thursday, May 16, at the Oakland Golf Club.