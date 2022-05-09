 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bergan takes sixth at conference tournament

Bergan golf finished sixth at the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course.

The Knights shot 370 as a team, led by an 88 from Brady Davis, who finished 12th. 

Spencer Hamilton was two strokes back of Davis, carding a 90 to breaking into the top 25 in 22nd place. 

Jarett Boggs shot a 92 and Jared Forsberg ended the day with a 100 to set the team score. Gavin Logemann added a 102 for the Knights. 

David City Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub won the conference title with a 78 while Omaha Concordia took home the team title with a 347, edging out Columbus Scotus by a stroke. 

Bergan will play one final tournament before the postseason starts, playing in the Tekamah-Herman Invitational at Northridge Country Club on Thursday,. 

