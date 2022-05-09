Bergan takes sixth at conference tournament

Bergan golf finished sixth at the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course.

The Knights shot 370 as a team, led by an 88 from Brady Davis, who finished 12th.

Spencer Hamilton was two strokes back of Davis, carding a 90 to breaking into the top 25 in 22nd place.

Jarett Boggs shot a 92 and Jared Forsberg ended the day with a 100 to set the team score. Gavin Logemann added a 102 for the Knights.

David City Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub won the conference title with a 78 while Omaha Concordia took home the team title with a 347, edging out Columbus Scotus by a stroke.

Bergan will play one final tournament before the postseason starts, playing in the Tekamah-Herman Invitational at Northridge Country Club on Thursday,.

