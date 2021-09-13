Bergan takes third at home tournament

The Bergan volleyball team finished third at the Bergan Invite Saturday, beating Lourdes Catholic in the bronze match.

The Knights started the day with a dominate sweep of Boystown 25-4, 25-7.

Sydney Meyer led the offense with five kills while Carlee Hapkee added four aces.

Bergan lost its only match of the tournament in the second seeding game, getting swept by Mead 25-15, 25-21.

"We knew coming in that would be a really tough match," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik had seven kills in the match while Paige Frickenstein added six.

Bergan bounced back from the loss to take care of Lourdes Catholic 25-16, 25-14.

Mlnarik one again led the team in kills, putting down seven while Frickenstein added five.

Bergan remains at home Tuesday, hosting BRLD.

