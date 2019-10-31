The district volleyball field became clear on Thursday
The Nebraska School Activities Association released the pairings for Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 that are all scheduled for Saturday.
Class D-1 defending state champion Fremont Bergan will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at 5 p.m. at West Point-Beemer High School in the D1-4 district final.
The Lady Knights, 27-11, will face a Bears squad that is 17-12. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has won five of its last six matches.
In the C1-1 final, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder will play St. Paul at 4 p.m. at Columbus High. In C1-2, Wahoo High will face Omaha Roncalli at 11 a.m. at Elkhorn South.
Mead will vie for a state berth in the C2-6 final at David City High. The Raiders will face Wisner-Pilger at 3 p.m.
Here is the schedule for Saturday:
Class B
B-1: Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 11 a.m.
B-2: Lexington at Waverly, 1 p.m.
B-3: Beatrice at Sidney, 2 p.m. MT
B-4: Omaha Gross at Norris, noon
B-5: York at Platteview, 3 p.m.
B-6: Seward at Omaha Duchesne, 11:30 a.m.
B-7: Alliance at Northwest, noon
B-8: Aurora at Hastings, 2:30 p.m.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Columbus: St. Paul vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 4 p.m.
C1-2 at Elkhorn South: Wahoo High vs. Omaha Roncalli, 11 a.m.
C1-3 at Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 5 p.m.
C1-4 at Cozad: Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic, 4 p.m.
C1-5 at Kearney: Wayne vs. Chase County, 3 p.m.
C1-6 at North Platte: Chadron vs. Malcolm, 3 p.m.
C1-7 at Northwest (G.I.): Norfolk Catholic vs. Southern Valley, 4 p.m.
C1-8 at Centennial: Battle Creek vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Class C-2
C2-1 at North Platte St. Pat's: Hastings SC vs. Bridgeport, 4 p.m.
C2-2 at Fairbury: Superior vs. Johnson County Central, 3 p.m.
C2-3 at Centennial: Grand Island CC vs. Lourdes CC, 2 p.m.
C2-4 at Boone Central: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Centura, 4 p.m.
C2-5 at Central CC (Columbus): Ponca vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 5 p.m.
C2-6 at David City: Mead vs. Wisner-Pilger, 3 p.m.
C2-7 at York: Bishop Neumann vs. Thayer Central, 4 p.m.
C2-8 at Burwell: South Loup vs. Summerland, 5 p.m.
Class D-1
D1-1 at Gothenburg: Pleasanton vs. Sutherland, 4 p.m.
D1-2 at Fillmore Central: Diller-Odell vs. Kenesaw, 3 p.m.
D1-3 at St. Paul: CWC vs. Fullerton, 2 p.m.
D1-4 at West Point: Fremont Bergan vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 5 p.m.
D1-5 at Holdrege: Overton vs. Cambridge, 6 p.m.
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City: Hartington CC vs. Johnson-Brock, 5 p.m.
D1-7 at Kearney: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Central Valley, 5 p.m.
D1-8 at Crete: HTRS vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3 p.m.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Maxwell: Lawrence-Nelson vs. Cody-Kilgore, 2 p.m.
D2-2 at St. Paul: Wynot vs. Mullen, 6 p.m.
D2-3 at Fillmore Central: BDS vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m.
D2-4 at Maxwell: Garden County vs. Twin Loup, 6 p.m.
D2-5 at Plainview: Humphrey SF vs. Stuart, 2 p.m.
D2-6 at Aurora: Bertrand vs. Winside, 4 p.m.
D2-7 at Grand Island: Nebraska Christian vs. Giltner, 5 p.m.
D2-8 at Hastings: Falls City SH vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 6 p.m.