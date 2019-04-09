Fremont Bergan will face Lincoln Northeast at 3 Wednesday afternoon at Densmore Field in Lincoln to begin the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.
Games were moved from Thursday to Wednesday due to the threat of bad weather.
