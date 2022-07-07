Bergan to induct 12th class into Athletic Hall of Fame

Bergan Athletics announced its latest class of Hall of Fame Members, the 12th group to be inducted.

In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the pioneering group of Lady Knights in the 1970’s will be going into the hall as well as Mark Evert (1979-1983) and Bill Mruz (1971-1975).

The three-member class will be inducted at 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Patrick’s Auditorium.

Lady Knights of the 1970’s

Starting with track in the spring of 1971, the opportunities for Lady Knights to compete at the varsity level were just beginning. Volleyball soon followed in the fall of 1971.

Then came basketball which began competition in the winter of 1973, became sanctioned the following winter, and from then on officially provided Bergan’s female athletes with opportunities to compete in each of the three NSAA sports seasons.

The Lady Knights wasted no time in elevating the level of success in each of their programs. The track team had a double event state qualifier their very first year, the volleyball team qualified for the state tournament in 1973, and the basketball team increased their win total each of their first four years of existence.

It was only the beginning of a proud tradition that is now entering its sixth decade.

Mark Evert - Athlete - 1979-1983

Evert was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Fighting Knights Football team. Although he was also an All-Area & All-Conference nose guard on defense as a junior in 1981, Evert rewrote the school record books as a senior running back.

He was the leading rusher in 11-man football in the state of Nebraska totaling 1,642 rushing yards and 164 yards per game in 1982 which still stands at the top of the Bergan charts.

His 258 carries for the season were also a school record for 16 years and his 294 single game rushing yards record stood for 22 years and both still rank 2nd on the all-time lists.

Evert captained the Fighting Knights that year and led them to an 8-2 record and state playoff berth. This outstanding football season was of course accompanied by several well-deserved post-season awards. He was named 1st Team Class C-1 All-State Running Back by both major state newspaper publications as well as 1st Team All-Conference and All-Area.

Before moving on to UNO to play football, Evert’s career as a Fighting Knight football player concluded with his selection to play in the esteemed Nebraska Shrine Bowl Classic All-Star game.

The winter brought about more success.

As the No. 1 ranked Class C Heavyweight wrestler, Evert ran the table to an undefeated 27-0 season, the first in school history.

In the spring, his 55’10½” heave in the shot put set a school record that would stand for 35 years. Evert added to his hardware collection with a runner-up finish in the shot put at the Class C State Track meet.

Also a state meet qualifier in the discus that year, he hurled the saucer 155’ during the 1983 season. At the time that toss tied the second best throw in school history, and it still holds as sixth on the all-time Bergan Track & Field record list.

Bill Mruz - Athlete - 1971-1975

Mruz was a three-sport standout for the Bergan Knights while also showcasing a special brand of grit and determination.

On the gridiron for the Fighting Knights Football team, Mruz was a force on both sides of the ball. A stalwart linebacker with a nose for the ball who regularly tallied double figure tackles each game, he was better known for his outstanding work as fullback on offense.

In the fall of 1974, Mruz plowed the way for the first 1,000-yard rusher in Archbishop Bergan Catholic School history.

As tri-captain of the 1974 Fighting Knights team that went 10-1, won the conference championship, and finished ranked fifth in Class B, he scored 12 touchdowns and accumulated 747 rushing yards.

His efforts did not go unnoticed as he was named to the All-Conference team for the 2nd consecutive year as well as 1st Team All-Area and Class B Honorable Mention.

During the winter season, Mruz proved that he was much more than just a bruiser. As a senior on the boys’ basketball team, he led the Knights in scoring with a season total of 241 points.

Averaging 12.6 points per game, he was named to the Centennial All-Conference 2nd Team.

In the spring, Mruz put his power and skill on display in the discus and shot put ring for the Bergan Track team. During the 1974-1975 season, he chucked the shot 50’7” setting a new indoor school record.

That mark stood in the top 5 all-time at Bergan for over 10 years. Once his career at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School was completed Mruz was awarded a scholarship to play fullback for the Kearney State College football team, one of the most successful programs in Division II history.