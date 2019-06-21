The St. Patrick’s-Archbishop Bergan Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its 2019 class during ceremonies on July 12.
The group includes the 1979 girls track mile relay team of Nadine Cerny, Tami Leise, Deb Schmidt and Diane Wiesen; Taylor Escamilla, who competed from 2003-2007; and Tammy Nielsen-Winkler, who competed from 1997-2001.
Cerny and Leise were juniors while Schmidt and Wiesen were freshmen 40 years ago. They won the Class C state gold medal in 4:15.3.
Members of the team set eight school records. The foursome still own the second-fastest mile relay time in school history.
The efforts of Cerny, Leise, Schmidt and Wiesen helped Bergan win three consecutive district championships.
Escamilla competed in football, wrestling and track.
In wrestling, he compiled a career record of 130-17 and qualified for state all four years. After finishing as the runner-up as a sophomore, he didn’t lost another match for the remainder of his high school career.
Escamilla’s 75-consecutive wins resulted in back-to-back 275-pound state championships in 2006 and 2007. He owns several school records, including consecutive pins (75), career pins (99), season pins (33) and career team points (945).
In football, Escamilla was a Class C-2 all-state defensive lineman and a second-team Super State pick as a senior. He was also selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.
He is No. 1 in school history for career tackles for loss and is second in tackles for loss in a season. He is also fourth on the career tackle list.
In track, Escamilla was a state qualifier in the shot put and has the ninth-best toss in school history (51-3).
Nielsen-Winkler competed in basketball and at one time held the school record for career 3-point field goals. However, it was in softball that she really excelled.
Nielsen-Winkler sits at the top of the Nebraska all-time charts for all-class career wins (115), all-class career strikeouts (1,548), Class A career no-hitters (20) and Class A consecutive strikeouts (18).
She went on to become the Missouri Valley Conference’s Pitcher of the Year in 2004 at Creighton and was a second-team Easton All-American. She also holds many school records for the Bluejays.
The social hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. at St. Pat’s Auditorium with inductions set to begin at 6.