The wait is finally over for the Fremont Bergan baseball team.
After the tragic flooding that has hit the area, the Knights will open their season at 6:30 Thursday night against Kearney at Platteview High School.
Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said the Knights have made the most out of the situation, but their thoughts have been with those impacted by the weather disaster.
"We haven't had to be inside this much in the preseason as long as I've been head coach," he said. "The flooding has been a challenge, but it shows us that there are much more important things going on than playing baseball. We've been praying for those affected by the flooding."
The Knights have done a lot of their preseason work at The PAD.
"It is a beautiful facility and a great place to practice baseball," Hayden said. "I feel like we've got a lot of good offensive work done. We've also had opportunities for some pretty good defensive workouts. I think we're further along in a lot of ways as far as having the opportunities to do defensive work inside. We've also utilized Lenihan (Gymnasium) so that helps, too."
The Knights finished 6-14 last season, but return several key players from last spring.
"I'm eager and excited to see what this group can do," Hayden said. "It is kind of hard to get a realistic look at what the kids can and can't do because we've been inside the whole time. But we have a good core group of seniors and we have some talented baseball players with good experience. When they get to play that first varsity game, it won't be anything new to a large group of them."
Many of the players on the Knights were also members of the First State Bank Seniors summer team that finished 20-11.
"We had considerable more success in the (American) Legion season as far as wins and losses," Hayden said. "I think that was just part of the development process. I thought by about mid-June we were playing really good baseball and that continued throughout the summer."
Wayne State recruit Brody Sintek leads the pitching staff. He had a 2.73 ERA as a junior and was even better in the summer.
"Last spring we kind of overhauled some of the stuff in his mechanics," Hayden said. "That takes a little time to get used to. I thought in his last seven or eight starts of the summer, Brody was really solid."
Sintek is also stronger this season.
"He has done a lot of work to change himself physically," Hayden said. "He has done a lot of work in the weight room."
Senior Dillon Dix is also back after compiling an ERA of 1.88. Also back is Mitchell Glause, who compiled a 2-1 record with an ERA of 3.13.
"Dillon had a good summer, too, pitching-wise," Hayden said. "He did a really good job of throwing strikes and making guys hit his pitch when he wanted them to hit his pitch. It was a lot of fun watching his progress and also Mitchell's."
A sophomore class that includes Hunter Mueller, Dawson Glause and Brady Benson will also figure into the pitching mix.
The Knights suffered a tough break when starting catcher Logan Mueller was injured during football. He will miss the season, but sophomore Camden McKenzie and junior Jackson Gilfry will see time behind the plate.
Austin Callahan returns at shortstop where he hit a team-best .439. He also drove in a team-high 16 runs and had four triples and two doubles. Dix (10 RBI) is back at second while Brennan Callahan will start at first base.
Sintek and Dawson Glause will share time at third base. Hayden also likes his outfield of Eli Herink (.281 average, two triples, three doubles and five stolen bases) in left, Donnie Mueller in center and Mitchell Glause (.268 average) in right.
"I think defensively we'll be solid with Austin and Dillon in the middle of the infield," Hayden said. "Those three guys in the outfield are pretty darn quick and can cover a lot of ground."
Hayden's top concern entering the spring is consistency on offense, but that showed signs of improvement last summer.
"Hopefully we'll continue to make progress," he said. "I think a lot of our guys have really matured from an offensive mindset."