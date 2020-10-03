Bergan topples Aquinas to remain undefeated

DAVID CITY - No. 3 Fremont Bergan aced its midseason test Friday night, toppling No. 4 David City Aquinas 31-7 for the first Knight win over the Monarchs in seven years.
“It’s always great to play against a great program, it really tests you,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We went into this (with the mindset of) win or lose, whatever, it’s a measuring stick.
What are we doing right? What do we need to work on? And what I found out is that we have a lot of kids with a lot of heart, with a lot of passion.”
Aquinas stole the early lead with the Monarch’s defense coming up a blocked punt for a short field, which they converted into a 7-0 lead.”
After that, it was all Bergan.
The Knights tied the game on their next drive with Koa McIntyre hooking up with Shea Gossett for a 17-yard score at the five minute, 13 seconds mark of the opening quarter.
Bergan held Aquinas to just 183 yards of offense on the night including just 168 yards on the ground against the Monarch’s triple option attack.
“It’s discipline, discipline, discipline,” Mruz said. “Not discipline every four plays, not discipline every six plays. It’s discipline every play. You can’t take a break because they will gash you. They are so good at what they do.”
Bergan took the lead for good with 3:27 left in the half as Chris Pinales bulldozed his way in for an eight-yard score.
The Knights forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but couldn’t turn the extra possession into immediate points.
Bergan’s defense kept Aquinas on their side of the field, giving the Knights offense one last shot to put points on the board before the half ended.
Bergan worked its way down to the 27 before trotting out freshman kicker Alex Langenfeld.
Langenfeld drilled a 44-yard field goal to send Bergan into the half up 17-7.
Langenfeld’s kick - the first made field goal of his career - broke the previous school record of 40-yards, set by Jeff Johnson in 1988.
“It was a big emotional boost,” Mruz said. “The kids weren’t even really excited that he made it for the points. They were excited for him for making the field goal. That is the good chemistry we’ve got right now. They are happy to see others succeed and do well.”
The McIntyre brothers accounted for both scores in the second half with Koa McIntyre punching in a three-yard run on fourth and goal at the midway point of the third quarter.
Koa connected with younger brother Kade on a jump ball in the end zone. Kade McIntyre leapt over his defender and took the ball away for a 13-yard score, setting the final tally at 31-7.
Aquinas’ threatened to cut into the Knights lead just once in the second half, but a sack on third down late in the third quarter by Jarett Boggs forced the Monarchs to settle for a field goal, which was missed.
Pinales had a breakout night for the Knights, rushing for 87 yards on 18 carries while Koa McIntyre was held to a season-low 20 yards on the ground, but had 187 yards passing with two scores with an interception.
Bergan was able to spread the wealth in its passing game with six different receivers catching a pass. Gossett led the way with three receptions for 54 yards and a score. Boggs added one catch for 46 yards. Alex Painter also brought in three catches for 30 yards
“We have more than just Gavin (Logemann), more than just Chris or Alex,” Mruz said. “We have a lot of weapons and it’s tough. You can’t just stack two guys on them.”
Bergan’s last win against Aquinas in David City came in week two of the 2013 regular season - the Monarchs did win the playoff rematch that season.
“We found out a lot about our kids,” Mruz said. “We found out how tough they are, how mentally tough they are and we are going to need that if we are going to make a deep run.”
Bergan’s final challenge of the regular season comes in two weeks when the Knights head up to No. 1 Oakland-Craig for another top 5 match-up.
Before that though, the Knights host Tekamah-Herman at Heedum Field Friday night. The Tigers (1-5) are coming off a 68-14 loss to Oakland-Craig.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!