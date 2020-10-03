Bergan topples Aquinas to remain undefeated

Aquinas’ threatened to cut into the Knights lead just once in the second half, but a sack on third down late in the third quarter by Jarett Boggs forced the Monarchs to settle for a field goal, which was missed.

Pinales had a breakout night for the Knights, rushing for 87 yards on 18 carries while Koa McIntyre was held to a season-low 20 yards on the ground, but had 187 yards passing with two scores with an interception.

Bergan was able to spread the wealth in its passing game with six different receivers catching a pass. Gossett led the way with three receptions for 54 yards and a score. Boggs added one catch for 46 yards. Alex Painter also brought in three catches for 30 yards

“We have more than just Gavin (Logemann), more than just Chris or Alex,” Mruz said. “We have a lot of weapons and it’s tough. You can’t just stack two guys on them.”

Bergan’s last win against Aquinas in David City came in week two of the 2013 regular season - the Monarchs did win the playoff rematch that season.

“We found out a lot about our kids,” Mruz said. “We found out how tough they are, how mentally tough they are and we are going to need that if we are going to make a deep run.”