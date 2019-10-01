OAKLAND -- Lily Bojanski earned medalist honors to lead Fremont Bergan to a golf dual win over Oakland-Craig on Monday.
Bojanski shot a 49 to lead the Lady Knights during the competition at the Oakland Golf Club. Bergan shot a 229 while O-C finished with a 236.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Jocelyn Kumm shot a 54 for Bergan. Other scores for the Lady Knights included: Angelee Rump with a 62, Tillie Fernau with a 64 and Alyssa Frost with a 77.
Jenni Karge led Oakland-Craig with a 54. Edie Anderson (56), Selena Johnson (64), Megan Bousquet (66) and Emily Carmichael (62) also competed for O-C.