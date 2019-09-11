Fremont Bergan celebrated its homecoming week by defeating Arlington 25-16, 25-10, 25-6 on Tuesday night in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“It was a great atmosphere tonight,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “After getting off to a slow start in Game 1, we put together a total team effort and did a great job of finishing strong in all three sets.”
Senior Allie DeGroff led the Lady Knights with 14 kills and seven digs. She also played a key role on the Lady Knights’ defense.
“Allie was very aggressive in the hitting department. Allie, Lauren Baker and Rebecca Baker anchored our serve receive team,” Wewel said. “Our serve receive was excellent tonight and we reduced our unforced errors in all three sets.”
Emma Walz finished with 10 kills, four blocks and eight digs.
“Emma came alive in her hitting and she ran a lot of really good options,” Wewel said. “She also had a great blocking game. As a whole, the block was very successful tonight.”
Setter Kaia McIntyre finished with 25 set assists, two kills and 11 digs. Wewel credited her with running Bergan’s offense effectively.
“She did a really good job of getting the sets to all of our hitters,” she said.
Lauren Baker finished with four kills, two blocks and 14 digs. Kennedy Bacon had four kills and a block while Rebecca Baker had nine digs.
The Bergan junior varsity defeated the Eagles in two games.
Bergan, 5-3, will compete Friday in the Omaha Bryan Tournament. The Lady Knights will face Omaha Burke at 4 p.m., Lincoln High at 6 and Omaha South at 9. The event continues on Saturday.