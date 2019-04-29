It was appropriate on Senior Night that a pair of 12th-graders shined on the pitching mound for Fremont Bergan on Monday.
Dillon Dix went six strong innings and Brody Sintek worked a 1-2-3 seventh to help the Knights down Norfolk 6-1 at Schilke Field. The win improves Bergan to 12-4 while the Panthers fall to 9-12.
Norfolk scored an unearned run in the second inning to go up 1-0. The Knights answered in the third inning by scoring five runs. The Panthers never recovered.
Senior infielder Austin Callahan had two hits, a run scored and one RBI for the Knights. Mitchell Glause, Sintek and Jackson Gilfry had two hits apiece.
Sintek, a Wayne State College recruit, relieved Dix in the top of the seventh. He struck out the first batter, got the second on a weak ground ball to the pitcher and then recorded another strike out to end the game.
The Knights, who have now won eight of their last nine games, will host fellow Heartland Athletic Conference squad Lincoln Pius at 5 Tuesday night at Schilke.