Bergan hit the track in Wisner Tuesday for the Wisner-Pilger Invite, claiming a sixth place finish in the boys team race and a seventh place finish on the girls side.

Trevor Brainard accounted for nearly half of the Knights 55 team points with three top three finishes.

His lone win came in the 200m, fending off teammate Will Bendig for the top spot with a time of 23.62 to Bendig's 24.35.

Brainard also added an runner-up finish in the 100m in 11.52 - Bendig took sixth in the race - and chipped in a third place finish in the lone jump, clearing 20' 3 1/2".

Ashton Kempf notched a runner-up finish in the shot put with a throw of 39'2" and was joined on the podium by Aaron Peralta, who finished fourth with a throw of 37' 8 1/4"

Dawson Pruss chipped in a pair of fourth place finishes in the high jump and the pole vault.

On the girls side, Kaitlyn Mlnarik captured Bergan's lone gold medal in the 1600m.

Mlnarik beat the field by 34 seconds, crossing at 5:24.34 and was runner-up in the 800m run, losing by two-tenths of a second at 2:25.36 to Jordan Metzler of Wakefield.

Mia Cortes notched a fifth place finish in the 800m with a time of 2:41.15.

Sophie O'Neil added a runner-up finish in the 3200m run, clocking in at 13:08.21, two seconds off first place.

Avery Gossett had a busy day taking fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15'2", third in the 100m hurdles while also placing seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the 300m hurdles

Layci Kucera added a fourth place finish in the discus with a toss of 99' 11 1/2" and also placed seventh in the shot put.

Elizabeth Morals secured a sixth place finish in both the 200m in 29.52 and the 400m in 1:08.2.

Bergan will be back on the track Saturday for the Centennial Conference Championships host by Columbus Scotus. The meet is slated to begin at 10 a.m.