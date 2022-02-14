Bergan turns attention to postseason after win over Bishop Neumann

An early run by Bergan provided enough space to allow the Knights to hold off Bishop Neumann Friday 45-40.

“We did enough to hold on in the end,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “It unfortunately got a little bit closer than we would have liked it to, but they made some plays down the stretch.”

Between the tail end of the first quarter and the middle of the second quarter, Bergan went on a 14-0 run fueled by four points each from Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Adisyn Mendlik to cap off the first frame and back-to-back three’s from Carlee Hapke and Rebecca Baker to give Bergan a 21-7 lead.

The Cavaliers halved the gap before intermission, cutting Bergan’s lead down to 25-18.

The Knights built their lead back to double-figures in the third quarter, holding Neumann to just three points while scoring just seven themselves.

Neumann got as close as three, 34-31, before Mendlik cashed in a three to return the lead to eight, 39-31.

Mendlik, who along with Lauren Carlson were honored pregame during the senior night festivities, finished with a team-high 13 points.

“Everything she did was in the flow of our offense,” Pribnow said. “She was shot ready every time she touched it.”

Summer Bojanski sealed the victory at the charity stripe after Bishop Neuman pulled within a point, 39-38, converting all four attempts in two trips to the line as she finished with eight points.

Mlnarik ended the night with 12 points as Bergan picked up it's second win in the rivalry in the last three years.

Bergan now turns it’s attention to the postseason with the Class D-1 District 2 tournament beginning Tuesday.

The Knights, the No. 2 seed, open postseason play against No. 3 seed Mead with a possible match-up against No. 1 ranked and seeded Elmwood-Murdock looming in the subdistrict championship.

“It’s the same subdistrict we had last year, it’s the same teams our girls have seen in volleyball and basketball these last couple of years, so we know each other really well and I don’t think we are going to be surprised by anything they do,” Pribnow said.

Going into the subdistrict tournament, Bergan holds the No. 2 spot in the wildcard rankings behind only Elmwood-Murdock, giving the Knights ample chance to secure a district finals bid via a wildcard spot if the need were to arise.

Still, Pribnow believes the body of work the Knights have put in during a 15-6 regular season have set themselves up to be prepared for the final stretch towards the state tournament.

“We aren’t going to see anything from these teams that we haven’t seen over the course of the regular season,” Pribnow said. “Yes, they are going to present some size issues with Elmwood especially, but we have seen quality opponents night in and night out and I don’t think we are going to be shaken by anything we see in the postseason.”

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mead at Elmwood-Murdock.

