Bergan unable to complete comeback in extras against Columbus

Brady Benson took over in relief of Dawson Glause, who tossed seven innings for the Knights, in the top of the eighth.

Columbus scratched across the go-ahead run with a single to left, putting the Discoverers back in front 3-2.

Benson got out of the frame by turning a 1-4 double play, snagging a line drive back at him before doubling off the runner at second.

Bergan put a pair of runners aboard in the home half of the eighth, but could bring them no closer than second base.

After the highs of winning nine straight games culminating in the HAC tournament championship. Bergan has lost its last three games, settling their record at 9-5.

“We’ve got a veteran club and that’s what makes this a little easier,” Hayden said. “Losing is never easy, but when you have guys around that are willing to put in the work and have had success, it makes it a little easier.”

Friday night’s contest was a pitchers duel from the onset with Glause and Columbus’ Taden Bell trading zeros until the fifth inning.

Glause, who finished with 12 strikeouts on the night, avoided damage in the fourth after giving up a single and a double to start the frame by striking out the side to get out of the jam.