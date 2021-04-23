Bergan unable to complete comeback in extras against Columbus

Bergan rallied in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings against Columbus Friday night, but couldn’t capitalize in the extra frame, falling 3-2 to the Discoverers.
“That’s a tough one to take right there,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden.
The Knights trailed 2-0 going into the final half inning of play having only notched their first hit of the game in the sixth on a Carter Sintek double.
Quinn Gossett put the wheels in motion for Bergan, drawing a lead-off walk to start the frame. A catcher’s interference on the next at-bat put the tying run aboard.
Landon Mueller plated the first run of the game for the Knights with a groundout to third, scoring Gossett, who moved up 90 feet on a double steal.
The fate of the game fell on the shoulders of Jax Sorensen and the junior delivered.
Sorensen launched a blast to to the right field fence, clearing the glove of a diving Discoverer outfielder to score the tying run from third.
Sorensen attempted to stretch his triple into an inside-the-park home run, but was tagged out at the plate on a bang-bang play, sending the game to extras.
“I was pleased with his approach there, just wish it would have ended a little different,” Hayden said.
Brady Benson took over in relief of Dawson Glause, who tossed seven innings for the Knights, in the top of the eighth.
Columbus scratched across the go-ahead run with a single to left, putting the Discoverers back in front 3-2.
Benson got out of the frame by turning a 1-4 double play, snagging a line drive back at him before doubling off the runner at second.
Bergan put a pair of runners aboard in the home half of the eighth, but could bring them no closer than second base.
After the highs of winning nine straight games culminating in the HAC tournament championship. Bergan has lost its last three games, settling their record at 9-5.
“We’ve got a veteran club and that’s what makes this a little easier,” Hayden said. “Losing is never easy, but when you have guys around that are willing to put in the work and have had success, it makes it a little easier.”
Friday night’s contest was a pitchers duel from the onset with Glause and Columbus’ Taden Bell trading zeros until the fifth inning.
Glause, who finished with 12 strikeouts on the night, avoided damage in the fourth after giving up a single and a double to start the frame by striking out the side to get out of the jam.
“He flat out competed like he always does,” Hayden said. “He kept us in that thing when their guy was throwing up zeros.”
Glause was unable to work out of a jam in the fifth as a two-out single to center brought in the first run of the game.
Columbus added its second run on a Bergan error.
Bell also went seven innings for Columbus, striking out 14.
In the Knights 6-4 loss to Millard North Thursday night, Bergan struck out 16 times against the Mustangs starter Jackson Ramsey, bringing their two-day total to 30 K’s.
“Any time you strike out that much, that’s always a problem and that’s always something that you want to fix, but also too it relative to the fact that I think we saw two really good arms and probably two of the best arms in the state.
"In the long run, it helps us down the road when we get to districts and we see arms like that we are going to be able to battle guys like that.”
Bergan returns to Schilke Field at 10 a.m. this morning, hosting Omaha Bryant.