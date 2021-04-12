Bergan upsets No. 1 Millard South

OMAHA—Archbishop Bergan picked up its second win over a ranked opponent in as many games, toppling Class A No. 1 Millard South 4-3 Monday night.
The Knights got strong performances on the mound out of Carter Sintek and Brady Benson to work around five errors on the evening.
“We did not play clean baseball defensively for sure, so we’ve got to get better and have to clean that stuff up,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “Carter kept on going out and making big time pitches when we weren’t playing great defense behind him.”
The Patriots struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second.
Millard South’s rally started with an error, then a single with two outs plated a pair of runs to give the home team the early advantage.
Bergan would get all of its offensive output in the third frame.
Cal Janke came through with a bases-loaded ground out second to score the Knights first run of the game.
Camden McKenzie followed with the hit of the night, blasting a triple to the right-center field fence to push Bergan in front 3-2.
“He barreled up a pitch and hit the ball where it was pitched,” Hayden said. “He has been putting together a pretty good couple of weeks of offensive baseball.”
Sam Gifford added an RBI single on the next at-bat to plate McKenzie and finish Bergan’s scoring for the day.
Sintek went five innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out four.
The Patriots tagged the junior for a final run in the fourth as Bergan allowed an infield pop fly fall uncontested with a runner on third and two outs, bringing Millard South within a run at 4-3.
Out of the bullpen, Benson carved up the Patriots.
The sidearm slinger started by striking out the side in the sixth.
“Brady is different than any guy that we have, so his arm angle, it really doesn’t matter who he comes in after, he is going to be different,” Hayden said. “You get five innings of Carter being pretty firm and then Brady comes in and everything moves."
The senior started the seventh by getting a fourth K before inducing a pair of groundouts to pick up the save and give the Knights back-to-back wins over ranked opponents and a 6-2 record.
“Brady did a heck of job coming in and throwing strikes for us and a heck of job executing pitches as well,” Hayden said.
Bergan beings the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Thursday in Lincoln.