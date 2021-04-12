Bergan upsets No. 1 Millard South

OMAHA—Archbishop Bergan picked up its second win over a ranked opponent in as many games, toppling Class A No. 1 Millard South 4-3 Monday night.

The Knights got strong performances on the mound out of Carter Sintek and Brady Benson to work around five errors on the evening.

“We did not play clean baseball defensively for sure, so we’ve got to get better and have to clean that stuff up,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “Carter kept on going out and making big time pitches when we weren’t playing great defense behind him.”

The Patriots struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second.

Millard South’s rally started with an error, then a single with two outs plated a pair of runs to give the home team the early advantage.

Bergan would get all of its offensive output in the third frame.

Cal Janke came through with a bases-loaded ground out second to score the Knights first run of the game.

Camden McKenzie followed with the hit of the night, blasting a triple to the right-center field fence to push Bergan in front 3-2.